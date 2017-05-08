Pages Navigation Menu

Facebook warns of fake news danger ahead of British election

Posted on May 8, 2017

Facebook has launched a British newspaper advertising campaign to warn users of the dangers of fake news, in the latest drive by the social media giant to tackle malicious information ahead of a national election. Facebook has come under intense pressure to tackle the spread of false stories, which came to prominence during the U.S. […]

