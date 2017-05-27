Factionalised Nasarawa NLC reunites, declare total strike

Following the intervention of the national leadership of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), the two warring factions of the union in Nasarawa State have reunited and declared a total shut down of government activities till their demands are met.

Abdullahi Adeka, in company of the state Executive Council, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Lafia, the state capital, at the end of a prolong meeting of the union at Labour House, saying all the differences among them had been amicably resolved, adding: “All the various aggrieved factions have agreed to come together under one leadership to fight our battle from a common front.”

Adeka noted that division in the union would not help efforts to better the welfare of workers, added that the unity was made possible through the effort of the national leadership.

He stated that the ongoing strike in the state has been reinvigorated to include all affiliates of the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) who were not parts of the strike earlier.

He listed the affiliates as Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Medical and Health Workers Union (MHWU), tertiary institutions, Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), among others.

He, therefore, reaffirmed the commitment of the leadership of the union to the welfare of workers, promising not compromise the struggle until their demands are met.

The Acting Chairman, Bala Umaru, has embraced the chairman and promised to work and support him to ensure better working conditions for workers in the state.

