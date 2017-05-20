Failed suicide attack kills bomber in Borno



The Police Command in Borno has confirmed the killing of a suspected suicide bomber after a failed attack at the University of Maiduguri on Saturday.

Mr Victor Isuku the spokesman of the command stated this in a statement in Maiduguri.

“Today at about 10:00hours, a lone male suicide bomber detonated explosive strapped to his body.

“The bomber had taken cover in a ditch within the neighbourhood of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) Children Secondary School, at the eastern end of the campus”.

“The bomber sighted security personnel coming towards the direction of his hiding place and hurriedly detonated his explosive, killing him only,” Isuku said.

He said that the police had already cordoned off the place and rendered it safe.

“Police anti bomb team were promptly dispatched to the scene to sanitize and render the area safe. Normalcy has since been restored,” he said.

Three male suspected suicide-bombers died after a failed attack at the university’female hostel on Thursday night.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

