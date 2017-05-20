Failed suicide bomber kills self at Unimaid

A suicide bomber has killed himself in a failed attempt to attack students at the University of Maiduguri.

According to reports at some minutes past 10 am, one male adult suicide bomber hid in the bush within the University of Maiduguri (Unimaid) community surrounding, supposedly trying to gain access into university where students are gathering.

Unfortunately for him the IED exploded and killed him. No casualty was recorded.

Emergency workers from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and that of the state (BOSEMA) were drafted to the scene.

The corpse of the suspected suicide bomber has been deposited at Borno specialist hospital.

The post Failed suicide bomber kills self at Unimaid appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

