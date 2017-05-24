Faith Academy, FGC Kaduna Shine At Jamesons’ Schools’ Tourney

Faith Academy Kaduna, once again, proved its superiority in secondary schools’ sports in the state, as it beat Air Force Secondary School to emerge winner of the basketball event of the maiden Jamesons’ Accessories Inter-schools’ Sports Competition which ended at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna over the weekend.

In the five-a-side football category, Federal Government College (FGC), Kaduna subdued hard-fighting Al Amanar Schools 5-4 via penalties, after both sides refused to budge at 3-3 after regulation time.

Earlier in the football third-place match, Kaduna International Schools beat Hakda Schools 4-2.

Speaking to newsmen at the end of the competition, the first of its kind in Kaduna, the sponsor’s ambassador, Malachi Nathaniel, appealed to the state government to support the organisation to make the competition bigger in subsequent editions.

“Our aim is to promote sports in schools. We want to catch the children young and impact positively on their lives. As you can see, they are very happy being here and would not even mind if this continues everyday,” he said.

Also speaking, Manager of Jamesons Accessories, Emmanuel Umaru, said the competition was put together to give pupils and students of different schools in the state the rare opportunity of coming together to interact and engage in healthy rivalry.

When fielding questions, the secretary of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Kaduna State, Malam Abdulrazak Usman, said that a total of 16 teams – eight schools from the primary and eight from the secondary – participated but added that plans were afoot to expand subsequent competitions to feature more teams.

By Isaiah Benjamin, Kaduna

