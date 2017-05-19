Fake Abortion Doctor Arrested by the Police (Photo)

Police in La in Accra have arrested a man masquerading as a medical doctor and performing abortion on unsuspecting women at Bukom in the Greater Accra Region.



According Adom News reports, The suspect was identified as Godwin Kwame Dzadza according to La Police Commander, Superintendent Oduro Amaning has turned into an abortion contractor terminating pregnancies of young girls in Bukom.

His facility which is in a deplorable condition has for a number of years served as a center where scores of ladies have been terminating their pregnancies with life threatening complications in some instances.

Superintendent Oduro Amaning said the suspect was arrested upon a tip-off from a lady who had suffered some complications as a result of the act.

The operations of Godwin, according to the lady has put several lives of young women in Bukom and its environs in danger.

She said his clients are admitted for at least four hours in the stuffy and unhygienic rooms after going through the abortion process before they are released to go home. Antibiotics, painkillers, and blood tonics are administered to the victims after the abortion. Superintendent Oduro Amaning said his outfit is processing the suspect for court as soon as possible.

But the suspect, Kwame Dzadza after he was arrested at his hideout denied the allegation that he has been parading himself as a doctor and explained that he is a Male Nurse at a Clinic in the area but rather people have chosen to call him doctor.

“I am not a doctor but rather a nurse, but people in this area and even the police commander in Bukom call me doctor and so I accepted that in good faith and decided to help the ladies in the area” he told Adom News’ Kwame Kulenu.