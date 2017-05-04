Fake, Adulterated Fertilizer: Illegal Factory Discovered In Kaduna – Leadership Newspapers
|
Fake, Adulterated Fertilizer: Illegal Factory Discovered In Kaduna
Leadership Newspapers
An illegal factory for the manufacturing of fake/adulterated fertilizer discovered at Dala village via Gwargwaji along the Zaria – Birnin Gwari road by Operation Yaki Surveillance Patrol Teams in a joint operation with the Zaria Police Area Command on …
Security discovers fake fertilizer factory in Kaduna
