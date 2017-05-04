Fake, Adulterated Fertilizer: Illegal Factory Discovered In Kaduna

An illegal factory for the manufacturing of fake/adulterated fertilizer discovered at Dala village via Gwargwaji along the Zaria – Birnin Gwari road by Operation Yaki Surveillance Patrol Teams in a joint operation with the Zaria Police Area Command on Tuesday following a tipoff.

In a statement signed by, Samuel Aruwan, Spokesperson of Governor Nasir El-Rufai, explained that immediately, a team of detectives from Operation Yaki Surveillance Patrol Teams and the Zaria Police Area Command led by Inspector Saleh Yakubu stormed the illegal factory at Dalavillage where three (3) principal suspects were arrested namely: Mohammed Lawal Ashiru alias Baba Karami, Amadu Bello Suleiman and Anas Suleiman.

According to the statement,the exhibits recovered during the raid included a mixing/sealing machine, 226 bags of pure Indorama Urea Fertilizer, 375 bags of adulterated fertilizer with the label FGN Presidential Fertilizer Initiative carrying the logo of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

​Others were,450 empty bags with the same logo, some reasonable quantity of sand used in the adulteration process.

The statement said, the suspects and the items recovered were handed over to the Zaria Area Police Command for further investigation and that the suspects are currently assisting with investigations towards tracing more illegal factories and arresting the manufacturers while investigation into the criminal profiles of the suspects is in progress for possible prosecution.

Governor El-Rufai has directed, that the matter be investigated and the suspects charged to court.

