Fake Policeman, Gregory Anyasodo Arrested By RRS in Oshodi, Lagos
Operatives of Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man for impersonating Nigerian Police and extorting people in Oshodi.The suspect, Gregory Anyasodo, 47, from Owerri North, Imo State, was arrested on Thursday after stealing N125,000 from one of his victims, a trader in Oshodi.The victim, Mrs Emmanuella Joseph, had approach RRS officials stationed in Oshodi to report
