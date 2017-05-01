Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fake Policeman, Gregory Anyasodo Arrested By RRS in Oshodi, Lagos

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Operatives of Rapid Response Squad, Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man for impersonating Nigerian Police and extorting people in Oshodi.The suspect, Gregory Anyasodo, 47, from Owerri North, Imo State, was arrested on Thursday after stealing N125,000 from one of his victims, a trader in Oshodi.The victim, Mrs Emmanuella Joseph, had approach RRS officials stationed in Oshodi to report

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.