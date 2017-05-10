Fake Policeman Using His Father’s Uniform To Extort People Arrested in Lagos

The operatives of the Lagos State Task Force have arrested a commercial bus driver who has been impersonating himself as an ‘Inspector’ attached with the Lagos State Police Command, Ikeja, Lagos.The Chairman of the Lagos State Task Force SP Olayinka Egbeyemi who paraded the suspect disclosed that he was arrested today by the enforcement unit of the Agency while extorting money from some members

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

