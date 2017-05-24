Falana blasts Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu, over ‘power drunk’ El-Zakzaky comments

Mr. Falana says even the “neo-tarzanist Buhari/Idiagbon military junta” did not disobey court orders like the Buhari administration.

The post Falana blasts Buhari’s aide, Garba Shehu, over ‘power drunk’ El-Zakzaky comments appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

