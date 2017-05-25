Falana blasts Obasanjo, Atiku, IBB for owning private universities – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Falana blasts Obasanjo, Atiku, IBB for owning private universities
Daily Post Nigeria
Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has criticized past Presidents and Vice-Presidents of Nigeria who own private universities. Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo owns Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun state, while former Vice-President Atiku …
