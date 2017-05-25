Falana blasts Obasanjo, Atiku, IBB for owning private universities

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has criticized past Presidents and Vice-Presidents of Nigeria who own private universities. Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo owns Bells University of Technology, Ota, Ogun state, while former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is the founder of American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa state. Speaking at the launch of Sahara Reporters’ Civic Media Lab, […]

Falana blasts Obasanjo, Atiku, IBB for owning private universities

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

