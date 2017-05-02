Falana & Civil Society Leaders Urge President Buhari to take Medical Leave
Civil society leaders have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take medical leave so as to recovery from his ill health. They made this known in a statement on Monday. The statement was signed by human rights activists and lawyer Femi Falana, Jibrin Ibrahim, Debo Adeniran, Chris Kwaja, Y. Z. Ya’u, Chom Bagu, Olanrewaju Suraju, Ezenwa Nwagwu, […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!