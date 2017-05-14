Falcao fires Monaco to brink of French title

Radamel Falcao scored twice as Monaco strode to within a point of the Ligue 1 title after Sunday’s 4-0 home win over Lille left them on the verge of dethroning Paris Saint-Germain.

The Colombian striker netted either side of a Bernardo Silva goal before Junior Alonso bundled into his own net as Monaco reeled off a 10th straight Ligue 1 victory, although PSG’s 5-0 rout of Saint-Etienne prevented Leonardo Jardim’s side from officially securing the title.

Monaco lead the reigning champions by three points — and have a game in hand against Saint-Etienne on Wednesday — ahead of next weekend’s final round of matches, but their vastly superior goal difference all but guarantees them an eighth French league crown.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

