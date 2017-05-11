Fall 2017: The Great African Gatsby By Keem Harun

An eye catching combination of sleek African prints with dramatic American flapper details.

The attempt was to blend two extraordinary but very diverse cultures and strike a stunning balance between old world glamour and present day charm with our Great Gatsby style pieces that pulls inspiration from both cultures. The 1920s, the year of the Great Gatsby is known for unprecedented economic prosperity, the evolution of jazz music, flapper culture, and forging of a genuine mass culture.

Africa is currently witnessing its own cultural renaissance in music, dance, fashion and the arts generally. Characterised by bold, vibrant prints, laces, fringes, mesh and ornate details; these looks mixes classic flapper ideas with bright contemporary pieces for a look that hints at old world but is full of life as it is today. We went for a 1920s American aesthetic mixed with new age African ideas for the entire collection.

According to the Creative Director of the brand, Keem Harun-Adeleye, style is eternal and old fashion trends repeat themselves after some years the only difference in this fashion tendencies is their modernization and innovative thinking incorporated into the production and presentation.

View the collection below

Credit:

Photography: @emmanueloyeleke

Stylist: @istylebymaureen

Assised by: @ireneposhh

Accessories by: @antique_apparels

Models: Adesola, Chinelo, Grace & Princess @bethmodelafrica

Hair: @jordanolu7

Makeup: looksbybettie

Props: @nwandossignatureevens

Assistants: Ann, Edith, Ayo, Naomi

PR:@elemdee

For more information on the brand visit:

www.keemharun.com

Instagram: @keemharun

The post Fall 2017: The Great African Gatsby By Keem Harun appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

