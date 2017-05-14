Families are most important assets to state prosperity, says Ambode

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday, said families are the most important assets to any prosperous state, as they are key in creating a community of peace and bliss.

Speaking during the Community Day celebration to mark Lagos at 50, held in Ago-hausa, Ajegunle, Ambode said a day was set aside to celebrate communities to acknowledge the roles of families, as Lagos would not have survived 50 years if good citizens are not in the majority.

“It is a duty we owe because you are the men and women who hold this state together; you are the workers who keep the industries running; the traders who make our markets boom; the public officials who support us to render services. I thank you for shouldering the responsibilities of the good citizens of Lagos State.

“So, let us be merry even as we re-dedicate ourselves to the journey towards greater prosperity that lies ahead of us. Let our communities help our local council development areas and our Local government areas to rise to the challenge of a greater Lagos of our dreams.”

The Community Day celebration was held in 20 locations across the state. Also, the youths kept themselves busy with by playing table tennis while the adults played draft. Young and upcoming artistes were also on ground to entertain the guests.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

