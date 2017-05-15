Families Day: Psychologist Advises Parents On Proper Values

LEADERSHIP EDITORS

Mr Adedotun Ajiboye, a Senior Clinical Psychologist, Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti, on Monday, urged parents and caregivers to play their roles towards the upbringing of their children or wards rightly.

Ajiboye gave this advice in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

According to him, the family is the bedrock of any society as everyone is a product of a family.

“When you build a family, you build a society but if there are deficiencies in one family, it can affect the family that does not have deficiencies.

“A good family is expected to instill values, norms and culture in their children, so as to ensure positive impacts on the society.

Ajiboye said instilling good values in the children as a parent, does not only protect a child but also create a civilised conscious citizen and help move society towards a better tomorrow.

He said that most parents or guardians are busy looking for money everywhere, not minding if their children are of good behaviour.

“The upbringing of a child from a broken home or unhealthy emotional homes, where the father bullies the children or their mother, has a negative impact on the children.

“When such children get married, they can pass on that unhealthy emotional attitude to their own children, which may also be transferred to others, only to produce negative effects on the society,’’ he said.

He advised parents to give quality education to their children, saying, “train a child in a way that he or she should go and when he grows up, he or she will not depart from it’’.

Ajiboye advised Nigerians to do their best in both nucleus and extended families to build a healthier nation that is progressive as well as rewarding.

This 2017 International Day of Families focuses on the role of families and family-oriented policies in promoting education and the overall well-being of their members.

The Day is to raise awareness of the role of families in promoting early childhood education and lifelong learning opportunities for children and youths.

Also, the Day highlights the importance of all caregivers in the families, be it a parent, grandparent or sibling and the importance of parental education for the welfare of the children. (NAN)