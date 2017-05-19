Family Guy’s Seth McFarlane Has A New Spoof ‘Star Trek’ Series [Trailer]

I’ve never been a Trekkie, as fans of Star Trek tend to be called, but I’m also not one of those people who mixes Star Trek with Star Wars.

Given his new TV show, you would have to believe that Family Guy creator Seth McFarlane is a fan, because The Orville both pays homage and pokes fun at the legendary franchise.

Gizmodo reports:

Fox just released the first trailer for the show, which stars MacFarlane and Adrianne Palicki as a divorced couple who are basically Kirk and Spock on a brand new spaceship with a suitably crazy crew… There are no qualms that this show is exactly what it is, a spoof of Star Trek, and adding in the romantic dynamic is a fun touch.

Trailer time:

Looks like it may well be worth a chance, especially if you’re a Peter Griffin fan.

[source:gizmodo]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

