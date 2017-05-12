Family of South Africa guy allegedly helped him clean up after he murdered and burnt Karabo (See photos of him in court)

Karabo Mokoena’s alleged murderer, Sandile Mantsoe has appeared in court today after he was arrested yesterday.

According to new revelations in court today, Karabo’s father, Tshepo Mokoena says Sandile’s family was seen on CCTV cleaning the apartment where he murdered her and leaving with linen.

NPA also confirmed that Sandile “pointed out” scene where he allegedly dumped Karabo Mokoena.

Sandile Mantsoe will remain in custody and his bail application will be heard on 24th May. Photos below…



Karabo’s dad in court today

