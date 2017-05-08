Family rejects Aregbesola’s inquest into Adeleke’s death – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Family rejects Aregbesola's inquest into Adeleke's death
The Punch
The family of the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke has rejected the inquest ordered into the senator's death by the Osun State Governor, Mr. Rauf Aregbsola, saying it is a plan to manipulate the cause of the death in order to establish what the government …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!