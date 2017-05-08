Fan blasts Toyin Abraham, calls her shameless for kissing colleague

Nigerian Actress, Toyin Abraham, was scolded by a fan over kissing actor Daniel Kanayo Daniel, DKD. A video was surfaced online recently show herself and the actor kissing A certain great white shark says:” You go cry online soon” Another adds:”The guy is low-key removing his lips ….Aunty is still shameless. Its a sad something” “There …

The post Fan blasts Toyin Abraham, calls her shameless for kissing colleague appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

