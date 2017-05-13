Pages Navigation Menu

Fan names Son after Antonio Conte and Victor Moses following Chelsea’s EPL Victory

Posted on May 13, 2017

A die-hard fan of Chelsea Football Club of England has named his newly-delivered baby-boy Antonio Moses, in the wake of the club’s league title win on Friday. Chelsea on Friday night beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 at the latter’s home-ground, Hawthorns to win the league title with two matches to spare. The Abakaliki-based fan, Mathew […]

