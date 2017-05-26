Buhari is a wicked man for not allowing Igbos go – Fani-Kayode – NAIJ.COM
Buhari is a wicked man for not allowing Igbos go – Fani-Kayode
Femi Fani-Kayode described President Muhammadu Buhari as a deeply wicked man for not allowing Igbos agitating for an independent Biafra state to go. The former minister of aviation made this comment at the public presentation of the book, “The Vanity …
Ngige, Buhari and marginalisation of the Igbo
You're A 'Devilish Dwarf, Village Idiot', Fani-Kayode Blasts Ngige
Biafra: Buhari is a deeply wicked man by stopping Igbos – Fani-Kayode (VIDEO)
