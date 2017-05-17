Pages Navigation Menu

Fani-Kayode dares Osinbajo for failing to swear-in new ministers

Posted on May 17, 2017

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has demanded for explanation on why Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo has not sworn-in new ministers. DAILY POST reports that Osinbajo, on Wednesday again failed to swear in two confirmed Ministers, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) on Wednesday. Osinbajo presided over today’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

