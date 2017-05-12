Fani-Kayode mocks Osinbajo for saying Buhari treats him like his son

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Femi-Fani Kayode has taken a swipe at Acting President, Yemi Osibanjo for saying Buhari treats him like his son. Fani-kayode said it was disappointing for a 60-year-old to publicly make such statement. The former minister was reacting to a statement credited to Osinbajo […]

Fani-Kayode mocks Osinbajo for saying Buhari treats him like his son

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

