Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fani-Kayode to Osinbajo: Tell Nigerians why you refused to swear-in new ministers – NAIJ.COM

Posted on May 17, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Fani-Kayode to Osinbajo: Tell Nigerians why you refused to swear-in new ministers
NAIJ.COM
Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has asked Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo to tell Nigerians why he has not sworn-in new ministers. NAIJ.com had reported that Osinbajo, on Wednesday May 17 again failed to swear-in two confirmed …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.