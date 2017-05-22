Fani-Kayode: We will not tolerate harassment, intimidation of ex-Minister – Yoruba group warns Northern body

A Yoruba group, known as Igbimo Odo, has warned that alleged Northern “gang-up to harass and intimidate” former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani Kayode or other leaders from the South West will no longer be tolerated. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Ologun Ayodeji, the group warned that it will resist any attack on […]

Fani-Kayode: We will not tolerate harassment, intimidation of ex-Minister – Yoruba group warns Northern body

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

