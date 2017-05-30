Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fani Kayode weeps for Biafra

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Biafra, News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has penned a tear-dropping poem in honour of Biafrans killed during the civil war, thirty years ago. Fani-Kayode in the poem, said the blood of the children, men and women slain during the war, was still crying for justice, even in the grace. The outspoken former minister called […]

Fani Kayode weeps for Biafra

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.