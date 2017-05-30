Fani Kayode weeps for Biafra

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode has penned a tear-dropping poem in honour of Biafrans killed during the civil war, thirty years ago. Fani-Kayode in the poem, said the blood of the children, men and women slain during the war, was still crying for justice, even in the grace. The outspoken former minister called […]

Fani Kayode weeps for Biafra

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

