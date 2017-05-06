Fans Go Gaga As Regina Daniels Shares New Photos

16 years old Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels took to Instagram to share this photo of herself dressed in a body hugging dress which exposes her back and a bit of her pant. Fans go gaga with some saying she looks sexy while some things her mom has failed in her duty. See comments and photo …

The post Fans Go Gaga As Regina Daniels Shares New Photos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

