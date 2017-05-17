Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fans Mock Nollywood Actress Who Claimed She Is 16 Years Old On Instagram

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

It was really dramatic to see how a nollywood actress with the Instagram handle @patienceyisa was mocked by her fans on Instagram after she claimed she is 16 years old . She uploaded on instagram claiming she is 16 years old. The question is , is she really 16 as she claimeed ? See Photos …

The post Fans Mock Nollywood Actress Who Claimed She Is 16 Years Old On Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.