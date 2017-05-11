Fans Troll Meek Mill For Trying To Troll Bow Wow Over Fake Luxury Life Claim

American rapper, Meek Mill who has been known to have picked up fights with major names in the rap industry has weighed in on the false claim made by Shad Moss also known as Bow Wow. Recall that Bow Wow had posted a private jet photo on his Instagram page noting that he was traveling…

The post Fans Troll Meek Mill For Trying To Troll Bow Wow Over Fake Luxury Life Claim appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

