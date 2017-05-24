Farewell to Feeling of Powerless and Drowsiness: You Need Potassium.

There are loads of reasons to ensure that you consume enough potassium daily. Firstly, potassium is key for efficient muscular tissue functionality. Potassium also maintains electrolyte and fluid balance and is the third highest mineral level in the body. It is required for the adequate functioning of the kidneys, heart, and the brain.

Potassium has a role in keeping the body hydrated and supports cellular function along with sodium. When potassium levels lower, the result will have severe effects.

The main causes of low potassium include diarrhea, dehydration and taking too many laxatives. Some medication affecting potassium levels in the in the body are ‘diuretics’, commonly known as water pills.

Low potassium symptoms are undesirable even though they may be mild or vague. These are usually symptoms of tiredness and weakness. Then there are also arm or leg cramps that can cause a tingling numbness, making arm or leg movement feel like a paralysis.

Other signs are stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and vomiting. Then there is constipation, heart palpitations, passing urine too often or feeling thirsty all the time. Low blood pressure can lead to fainting and mental issues like depression, delirium, psychosis, hallucinations, irritation and confusion.

It is common to hear all about what we should eat less of. This time it is all about what you need more of to protect bones, muscles and your heart. That is POTASSIUM!

What Does Potassium Do to Us?

Relaxes blood vessels

Potassium relaxes blood vessels, this decreases the risk of a stroke and reduces blood pressure. It offsets damaging high sodium effects like salt making the blood vessels less stiff, helping sodium to excrete.

Keeps the bones strong

Foods that are rich in potassium produce alkali, and this maintains a balance of the acid base in the body, keeping the bones strong.

Facilitates muscular functions

Muscles need potassium for contraction and communication between muscles and nerves, together with full muscular function. Muscles are everywhere in the body, the arms, the legs as well as the digestive and respiratory tracts. Meaning that a diet that is low in potassium may result in digestive troubles and fatigue.

Consume fruits and vegetables for more potassium

Let us examine the best foods to level potassium intake in the body. The recommended intake per day should be 4,700 milligrammes.

Fruit has a high potassium level. The banana is the most well known. Others are dried fruit, apples, peaches, and oranges, followed by almost every other kind of fruit. Try three servings a day, fresh, dried or in a juice.

Veggies have a high potassium level with leafy greens leading along with acorn squash and sweet potatoes. Other vegetables also contribute. Four servings daily will help, so two servings for afternoon and evening meals, a cup of raw and half-cooked. Beans, nuts, and lentils contain significant potassium levels.

Top 10 potassium-rich foods

Avocado: One full avocado has 1,067 milligrams

Researchers found that people who ate avocados tend to have healthier diets overall, as well as an increased nutrient intake and are less likely to develop metabolic syndrome .

Acorn Squash: One cupful has 896 milligrams

Acorn squash has high levels of antioxidants that fight and prevent various types of cancer including skin, lung, breast and prostate cancer.

Spinach: One cupful of cooked spinach has 839 milligrams

Spinach is rich in potassium and scientific research indicates it has agents that are cancer fighting .

Sweet Potato: One huge potato has 855 milligrams

Sweet potatoes are dense in nutrients and rich in potassium. They are high in vitamin C, beta-carotene, and vitamin B6. In addition, the latest research indicates that they may be helpful in treating peptic ulcers ) .

Wild-Caught Salmon: 772 miligrams per half a fillet

It has a load of omega-3 fatty acids that decrease the risk of strokes and heart disease. These reduce depression symptoms as well as joint pain, skin ailments, and high blood pressure.

Dried Apricots: Half a cup has 756 miligrams

Dried apricots are easy and quick to pop up potassium levels. Studies have stated that people consuming dried fruits have healthier diets with more nutrients and a lower body weight. Dried apricots are a potassium-rich choice of snacks.

Pomegranate: One full pomegranate has 667 miligrams

Pomegranates are awesome fruits for potassium intake. They also have load of fiber, vitamin K and vitamin C, amongst various other nutrients.

Coconut Water: One cupful has 600 miligrams

Coconut water is a beverage high in electrolytes like potassium. It has been used in an emergency for hydration .

White Beans: Half a cup has 502 miligrams

White beans contain a significant amount of potassium per serving and are high in fiber. High-fiber diets reduce the risk of diabetes.

Banana: One large banana has 487 miligrams

The most well-known potassium source is also high in carbs and sugar. A good source of energy before a workout, bananas are rich in nutrients, helps to repair muscles and balance the retention of water.

