Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Farmers already repaying anchor borrowers loan – P.M. News

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


P.M. News

Farmers already repaying anchor borrowers loan
P.M. News
The Central Bank of Nigeria said that farmers have commenced the repayment of the N33.4 billion loan given to them under the Anchor Borrowers Programme. In a statement on Wednesday, the Acting Director of Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.