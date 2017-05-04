Farmers commence repayment of N33.4b anchor borrowers loan
The Central Bank of Nigeria said that farmers have commenced the repayment of the N33.4 billion loan given to them under the Anchor Borrowers Programme. In a statement on Wednesday, the Acting Director of Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor said the loan was initially released through 12 Participating Finance Institutions in respect of 146,557 farmers…
