Farmers commence repayment of N33.4b anchor borrowers loan

The Central Bank of Nigeria said that farmers have commenced the repayment of the N33.4 billion loan given to them under the Anchor Borrowers Programme. In a statement on Wednesday, the Acting Director of Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor said the loan was initially released through 12 Participating Finance Institutions in respect of 146,557 farmers…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Farmers commence repayment of N33.4b anchor borrowers loan appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

