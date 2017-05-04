Pages Navigation Menu

Farmers commence repayment of N33.4b anchor borrowers loan

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Central Bank of Nigeria said that farmers have commenced the repayment of the N33.4 billion loan given to them under the Anchor Borrowers Programme. In a statement on Wednesday, the Acting Director of Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor said the loan was initially released through 12 Participating Finance Institutions in respect of 146,557 farmers…

