Fashola calls for teamwork among departments, agencies

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has called for team work among departments and agencies under in the ministry to ensure better service delivery. Fashola made the call on Thursday in Abuja at the opening of a three-day retreat organized for heads of the ministry’s departments and agencies. He said that the…

The post Fashola calls for teamwork among departments, agencies appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

