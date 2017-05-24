Fashola commissions 100KW solar power project in Abuja (photo) – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Fashola commissions 100KW solar power project in Abuja (photo)

Fashola commissions 100KW solar power project in Abuja (photo)
The minister of power, works and housing Babatunde Fashola on Tuesday, May 23, commissioned a 100KW (125KVA) solar power project in Abuja. The project which was contracted to Protergia Energy for House on the Rock ministry at the Citadel and …
Fashola: Over 2m Nigerians benefitting from solar products

