Fashola ‘s War with Discos – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Fashola 's War with Discos
Daily Trust
There is no doubt that Nigeria's Power , Works and Housing Minister Mr Babatunde Fashola is annoyed with Nigeria's power distribution companies over what he called their inability to deliver electricity to Nigerians especially at this point in time …
Fashola seeks special funds for power
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!