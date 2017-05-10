Fashola Tasks Journalists On Objective Reportage

By ABAH ADAH

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has urged journalists to be objective and unbiased in line with the ethics of the profession as they carry out their responsibility.

According to a press release received from the ministry, the minister gave this advice when he received the Executive Members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council in his Abuja office Tuesday evening.

He charged them to build their career on factual and impartial reportage by investigating their sources of news thoroughly and balancing their stories before going to public domain so to inform the people rightly.

The Minister said that the present administration under President Muhammadu Buhari, is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to make life better for Nigerians in the face of the economic meltdown, adding, “government is also committed to security of lives and properties, fight against corruption and improving the nation’s economy.”

Fashola stated that the decision of the Federal Government to reposition the economy through infrastructural development has begun to yield positive result, explaining that “the contractors on many of the federal roads across the country are back to construction sites engaging host communities by creating employment to Nigerians and generating wealth.”

According to him, this he has improved the economic status of most Nigerians along such road alignment.

Earlier, the NUJ Chairman, Oyo State Council, Comrade Adewumi Faniran, had expressed the council’s appreciation to the Minister and the Ministry’s Officials for their unalloyed commitment in making sure that the interest of Nigerians is protected, saying that the council has been monitoring the performance of the Ministry under the leadership of the Minister and is satisfied.

Faniran promised the Minister of the Council’s readiness to make itself available for any media assistance whenever the case arose. The council also used the occasion to inform the Minister about the forth-coming 50 Years Anniversary of the Council on June 12, 2017, noting that the Minister has been selected as a Guest Speaker and will be decorated as the Man of the Year.

