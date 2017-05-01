Fashola’s wife calls for more investment on the youth
Mrs Abimbola Fashola, Wife of the Minister of Works, Power and Housing, and Immediate past Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babatunde Fashola, has called for more investment in the youth. Fashola made the call on Monday in Lagos on the sidelines of a programme tagged “Time out with the Youth’’ organised by the Leadership Empowerment […]
The post Fashola’s wife calls for more investment on the youth appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!