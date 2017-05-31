Father-and-son smugglers jailed for 23 years over R20m abalone haul – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Father-and-son smugglers jailed for 23 years over R20m abalone haul
Times LIVE
A father and his son were each sentenced to 23 years in prison for smuggling abalone in what is considered to be a record sentence for this type of crime. Save & Share. Tweet · Share. Email · Print. George Kruger‚ 63‚ and his son Sean‚ whose operation …
