Father kills son in PH

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

A 7-year-old boy, identified as George Tamunoibuemie, has allegedly been murdered by his father, a police source said in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Sunday Vanguard gathered that the incident occured yesterday. The father, who was simply described as Inimgba, reportedly struck his child with a hard object. Nobody could explain why he did so.

A neighbour, who gave her name as (Stella, not real name), said the father abandoned the child, thus forcing him to fend for himself.

The neighbour said she bought a pencil for the child to go to school on Thursday only to hear he had been murdered by the father.

“Just this week, I saw this little boy at a shop, people gathered around him. He stole a doughnut and everyone was blaming his father, saying he wasn’t giving him food and that, that was why the boy stole. They said the father and the boy’s step mum maltreated him. I saw scar all over his body. The people he stole the doughnuts from even gave him more doughnuts and soft drink. I took the little boy to my house and interviewed him. He was an intelligent boy. He told me the same thing and even asked me to give him a pencil to school which I did. I also bought biscuits for him, took photograph of him before he left. I promised to see his father but couldn’t due to my tight schedule this (last week). This morning, I woke up to hear that his father has killed him. The father beat him to death.

The father is at the Amadi police station now while the little boy’s body has been taken to the mogue. I saw the father briefly being held at the station as he was claiming that he only beat him small”, she said.

The post Father kills son in PH appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

