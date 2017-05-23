Father, son take turns to rape 12-yr-old daughter

A 56-year-old man, Sunday Adimagwu, and his son, Kenneth, 21, were yesterday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s court and charged with defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The father is being tried for defiling his own daughter, while the son was arraigned for allegedly defiling the same girl— his step-sister.

Both the father, a driver, and the son, a trader, live at Ajangbadi, Okokomaiko, a suburb of Lagos, on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The prosecutor, Inspector Clifford Ogu, told the court that the offences were committed between September 2016 and April 2017 at the apartment of the accused.

Ogu said the 12-year-old girl had been staying with her father and the step-mother, following a separation between her mother and the father.

According to him, “both have sexually assaulted the girl on different occasions; father and son took turns to defile her.

“When the girl had the opportunity, she ran to her mother’s house and told her what she has been going through— persistent sexual assault.”

Outraged by the former husband’s defilement of the girl she had for him, the woman reported the case at the police station and the man was immediately apprehended, Ogu also told the court.

The offence, he said, contravenes Section 259 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The duo, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Taiwo Akanni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N250,000 each, with two sureties each, in like sum and adjourned the case until June 19 for mention.

The post Father, son take turns to rape 12-yr-old daughter appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

