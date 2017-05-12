Father turns daughter into s*x object..Read more here

An incestuous father, Folorunsho Oluwaseun, who allegedly turned his 17-year-old daughter into a s*x object, was on Friday granted bail by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. Mr. Oluwaseun was released on N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum after he pleaded not guilty to the charge. The 51-year-old electrician, who resides at 40, Popoola …

The post Father turns daughter into s*x object..Read more here appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

