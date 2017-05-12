Father turns daughter into s*x object..Read more here

Pages Navigation Menu

An incestuous father, Folorunsho Oluwaseun, who allegedly turned his 17-year-old daughter into a s*x object, was on Friday granted bail by an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. Mr. Oluwaseun was released on N300,000 bail with two sureties in like sum after he pleaded not guilty to the charge. The 51-year-old electrician, who resides at 40, Popoola …

