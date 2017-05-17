Fayemi’s two years as minister, a waste to Ekiti — Fayose

…As APC slams gov for immortalising Adebayo with Fayemi’s legacy

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti—Governor Ayodele Fayose has challenged his predecessor in office, Dr Kayode Fayemi to tell Ekiti people what he has done with his position as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the last one and half years.

Fayose said his predecessor, as the Minister of Mines and Steal Development was holding the ministerial position in trust for the people of the state, querying that Fayemi had allegedly failed to use the position to influence Ekiti positively.

Fayose wondered why Fayemi, who has been busy touring sites of minerals deposit in other states has refused to help tap the huge mineral potentials of the state.

He also dropped a bomb shell that critical stakeholders loyal to Alhaji Ahmed Makarfi’s group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will defect to another party, if Senator Ali Modu Sheriff wins the appeal pending at the Supreme Court.

The Governor said these, yesterday, while interfacing with youths between ages 18 and 22 at the government’s house ground in Ado Ekiti.

Meanwhile, the APC has reacted to the decision by Fayose to rename Ekiti government house on Oke Ayoba Hills, Ado-Ekiti, after the late Military Governor of the old Western Region and elderstatesman, the late Major-General Adeyinka Adebayo, who died recently in Lagos.

Fayose on Monday renamed the edifice and the General Hospital in Iyin-Ekiti, Adebayo’s country home, after the late nationalist, who will be buried this weekend in Iyin-Ekiti.

Reacting to the governor’s decision in a statement in Ado-Ekiti by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, APC said Fayose’s decision was in right direction and confirmation that the administration of Fayemi that built the structure thought well in giving Ekiti State a legacy that towers above other monuments in the state.

