Fayose berates DSS over arrest, detention of Ifeanyi Ubah

Posted on May 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has condemned the Department of State Service, DSS, over the arrest and detention of the Managing Director, Capital Oil and Gas Limited, Ifeanyi Ubah, lamenting that “the DSS is becoming a law unto itself and dragging Nigeria back to 1984 when Decree 2 was used by the National Security Organisation, […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

