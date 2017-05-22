Fayose constitutes panel to probe predecessor, Fayemi – Premium Times
|
Premium Times
|
Fayose constitutes panel to probe predecessor, Fayemi
Premium Times
The governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, on Monday inaugurated a judicial commission of enquiry to investigate allegations of fraud against his immediate predecessor, and current Minister for Steel and Minerals Resources Development, Kayode Fayemi.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!