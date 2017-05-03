Fayose decries Lamido’s detention
EKITI State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has condemned the arrest and continued detention of former Governors of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, warning the All Progressives Congress, APC, government to stop what he described as regime of harassment and intimidation of people perceived to be having presidential ambition in 2019. The governor, who called on […]
