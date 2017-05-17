Pages Navigation Menu

Fayose: Fayemi’s position as a minister is a waste to Ekiti

Posted on May 17, 2017

EKITI STATE governor, Ayodele Fayose has charged the people of the state to ask his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, what he had done with his position as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that had benefited Ekiti State. Fayose said Fayemi, who is the Minister Mines and Steel Development, had not benefited the […]

