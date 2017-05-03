Fayose: I will not contest again — not even for senate

Ayodele Fayose, Ekiti state governor, says he will not run for elective office again.

The governor on Tuesday noted that he will not contest the senatorial seat in the 2019 elections.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti while meeting with civil servants, Fayose said his main preoccupation, henceforth, is to advocate for a better Nigeria.

“I don’t want to contest again, not even for senatorial race in 2019,” he said.

The governor also lamented the situation whereby residents of the state fail to participate in government policies where data are collated.

He said: “One thing I have learnt was that, Ekiti people don’t normally participate in some government policies where data are collated. And it used to affect us in getting extra grants or favour from the Federal Government and international agencies.

“The Federal Government is planning to renovate 1,000 health centres in Nigeria and Ekiti got only three. When I enquired, they said the data used to compile the figures didn’t favour Ekiti. If they are to register for polio vaccine, our people won’t make themselves available, because of nonchalant attitude.”

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rectify the hitches recorded in its ongoing continuous voters’ registration exercise in the state.

“That is why I won’t care to declare more holidays for people to get registered. But I want to call on INEC to look into the faulty data capturing machines. We have had bad experiences since the commencement of the CVR programme last week and the commission must resolve all these anomalies in the interest of our people,” he said.

“I also want to note that all these problems won’t reoccur during the 2018 polls, that is the main reason why INEC, as a commission, must improve on its efficiency.”

TheCable

